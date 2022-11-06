Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagelthorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tecumseh, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
Dr. Hagelthorn works at
Locations
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Tecumseh3085 W RUSSELL RD, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Directions (517) 423-2135
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So far he's been very informative, very gentle and patient. I have to have a molar extracted and I ended up having a silent anxiety attack in the chair before he started my filling. I quietly told him what was going on and he said he would just do the filling. He wrote me a referral to see a dental surgeon for nitrous anesthesia to calm my nerves. I wasn't treated badly, judged, or looked at sideways. Very much appreciated! The filling turned out wonderful!
About Dr. Bruce Hagelthorn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447301775
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagelthorn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagelthorn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hagelthorn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hagelthorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagelthorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagelthorn.
