Dr. Bruce Haight, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Haight, MD
Dr. Bruce Haight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Haight works at
Dr. Haight's Office Locations
Eye Associates of San Diego & Acuity Eye Group5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 3, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 463-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for the past 5 years. He is very knowledgeable and is always on time. I have never had to wait very long to see him. He gets you in and out. He is a true gentlemen and the procedures he has done for me I am very happy with. Only negative thing would be sometimes the front desk doesn't seem to be very organized but I will take it to see Dr. Haight !
About Dr. Bruce Haight, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1427029628
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haight works at
Dr. Haight has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.