Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD

Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Auckland, Faculty Of Medicine And Health Science and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Haughey works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Haughey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Celebration
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 305, Celebration, FL 34747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Tonsil Cancer
Oral Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Tonsil Cancer

Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2020
    I am so impressed with this Dr.’s group. My mother was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. Our Oncology Dr.’s recommended having Dr. Haughey take a look at her case. We were so anxious going in because of what were told. I had never seen my mother so worried, understandably so. The wait was minimal. Dr. Haughey walked in and there was an immediate sense of calm. He was so caring and listened to all of our concerns. He examined my mom and his confidence and method of explanation made us decide to go with his suggestions. We are so glad we did. Our interactions with Vanessa, his assistant, were absolutely wonderful. She was so pleasant and explained everything she was going to do prior to doing it. Celia, the SLP was so friendly and also very professional. I can recommend Dr. Haughey and his team with absolute confidence! They are the reason that my mother is CANCER FREE!!!! Your kindness and amazing ability have given me my mother back and given my mother her life back.
    Scott A. — Mar 16, 2020
    About Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1174549398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skull Base and Neuro-Otology, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University Iowa|University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    • Auckland Hospital|Univ Iowa Hosps &amp; Clinics, Otolaryngology|University Auckland Hosps
    Internship
    • Waikato Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Auckland, Faculty Of Medicine And Health Science
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Haughey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haughey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haughey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haughey works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haughey’s profile.

    Dr. Haughey has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haughey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haughey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

