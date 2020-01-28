Overview of Dr. Bruce Heck, MD

Dr. Bruce Heck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital.



Dr. Heck works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.