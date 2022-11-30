Overview of Dr. Bruce Henderson, MD

Dr. Bruce Henderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Henderson works at Oakland Orthopedic Partners in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.