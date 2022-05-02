Overview

Dr. Bruce Henry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Henry works at Texas Family Healthcare in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.