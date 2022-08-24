Dr. Hermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD
Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Hermann works at
Dr. Hermann's Office Locations
North Texas Breast Plastic Surgery Center P.A.2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 409, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 387-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hermann?
Dr. Hermann and his staff are awesome. Always takes the time to answer my questions and very informative. He does amazing work.
About Dr. Bruce Hermann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1952433955
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermann has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.