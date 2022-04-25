Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD
Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Hewett's Office Locations
NorthBay Health Primary Care - Vacaville421 Nut Tree Rd Ste 140, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He began treating my son as a newborn. He saved my sons life. At 6 weeks old my son had a bowel obstruction and he knew just by his scream that it was a life threatening issue. All the other dr said he had a stomach virus but Dr Hewett came in and took him upstairs for pictures and we immediately airlifted him to Children's hospital in Oakland for emergency surgery which saved his life. My son is 19 now and doing amazing. He was his pediatrician for about 6 years before we left the country for military service.
About Dr. Bruce Hewett, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hewett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.