Overview of Dr. Bruce Hoffen, MD

Dr. Bruce Hoffen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Hoffen works at Florida NeuroHealth in Longwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.