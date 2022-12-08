Overview of Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD

Dr. Bruce Holladay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY.



Dr. Holladay works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.