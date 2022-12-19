Dr. Bruce Hook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hook, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hook, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Hook works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center8 Prospect St # 1184, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (508) 794-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hook is an outstanding physician. I had a heart ablation @CMC in 2000. I highly recommend him, and if I ever would need a heart procedure again, I would want it to be him. He advised me at the time to not let anyone brush of symptoms my daughter might have in the future for palpitations. I am glad he told me as my daughter, did start having tachycardia issues as she grew older. His advise back then allowed me to get better care for her, when some providers acted as if they were not concerned. Your lucky if you get him for your care!
About Dr. Bruce Hook, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366533028
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital University Penn
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hook accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hook works at
Dr. Hook has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.