Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD

Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Horowitz works at University of Utah Health - Northern Utah Kidney Specialists in Ogden, UT with other offices in Farmington, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah Health - Northern Utah Kidney Specialists
    4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2635, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5714
  2. 2
    UUHN Farmington Health Center
    291 S 200 W, Farmington, UT 84025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Was referred to him after cardiology discovered my high blood pressure was caused by my kidneys. Within two visits he had my blood pressure under control for the first time in 20 years. My kidney filtration has also improved significantly. He listens well and has a comprehensive approach to your health. He communicates by app within 1 day.
    Reviewer-BWD — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447212758
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
