Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD
Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations
1
University of Utah Health - Northern Utah Kidney Specialists4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2635, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5714
2
UUHN Farmington Health Center291 S 200 W, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (435) 264-5713
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to him after cardiology discovered my high blood pressure was caused by my kidneys. Within two visits he had my blood pressure under control for the first time in 20 years. My kidney filtration has also improved significantly. He listens well and has a comprehensive approach to your health. He communicates by app within 1 day.
About Dr. Bruce Horowitz, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1447212758
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Hahnemann University
