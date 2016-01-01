Dr. Bruce Hough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Hough, MD
Dr. Bruce Hough, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hough's Office Locations
Virginia Cancer Institute6605 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-5057
Virginia Cancer Institute7202 Glen Forest Dr Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 430-5058
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Hough, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hough has seen patients for Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.