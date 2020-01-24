Overview of Dr. Bruce Houghton, MD

Dr. Bruce Houghton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Houghton works at The Burden Neurological Institute in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.