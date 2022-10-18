Overview of Dr. Bruce Hudkins, MD

Dr. Bruce Hudkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Hudkins works at Tom Hamilton DO in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.