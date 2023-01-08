Overview of Dr. Bruce Hughes, MD

Dr. Bruce Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Madison County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.