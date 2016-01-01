Dr. Bruce Idelkope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idelkope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Idelkope, MD
Dr. Bruce Idelkope, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Laboratory Corportation of America Holdings3400 W 66th St Ste 150, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1083661680
- Fairview University Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Neurology
