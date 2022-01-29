Overview of Dr. Bruce Janke, MD

Dr. Bruce Janke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.



Dr. Janke works at East Coast Orthopaedics in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.