Dr. January has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce January, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce January, MD
Dr. Bruce January, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University.
Eye Care Solutions LLC
Dr. January's Office Locations
Eye Care Solutions LLC5420 West Loop S Ste 4200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 666-4224
- 2 5100 San Felipe St Unit 174E, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (678) 984-4198
- 3 3700 Buffalo Speedway Ste 325, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 355-3500
Lasik Vision Institute1800 Bering Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 490-0880
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome office they make you forget your getting lasers to the eyes and make you totally comfortable
About Dr. Bruce January, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1154438927
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. January has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. January. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. January.
