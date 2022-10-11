Overview

Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Johnson works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.