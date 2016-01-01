Overview of Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD

Dr. Bruce Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Willamette Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery, LLP in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.