Dr. Bruce Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their fellowship with Med Coll Penn
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Great Lakes Gastroenterology Pllc3903 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Jones. He has done several procedures for me. Very professional and spends ample time and answers any questions I may have.
About Dr. Bruce Jones, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275526675
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.