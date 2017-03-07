Overview of Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM

Dr. Bruce Kaczander, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot & Ankle Orthopedics & Medicine



Dr. Kaczander works at The Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.