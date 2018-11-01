Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Kahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Kahan, MD
Dr. Bruce Kahan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Kahan's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of North Tampa PA3661 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 968-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As soon as Dr. Kahan met with all of us prior to becoming an MDVP doctor I knew without a doubt that I would be following him. For the last 9+ years I have had a level of comfort and confidence with him and his choices whenever we have had to bring another specialist into our personal health team. There is great feeling when your doctor and his team interact with you on a personal level that cannot be described. I feel cared for and protected by Dr. Kahan and his staff.
About Dr. Bruce Kahan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.