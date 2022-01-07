Overview of Dr. Bruce Kahn, MD

Dr. Bruce Kahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Abington Meml Hospital|George Washington University Mc



Dr. Kahn works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.