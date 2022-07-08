Dr. Bruce Kalmin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalmin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kalmin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kalmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Kalmin works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
-
2
Aga LLC2020 Cumming Hwy Ste 102, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 593-1295
-
3
Aga LLC900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 308, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (866) 468-6242
-
4
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC2001 Professional Way Ste 250, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 926-5459
-
5
Canton Office210 Oakside Ln Ste C, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 593-1295
-
6
Blairsville218 Hospital Dr Ste C, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (855) 841-1337
-
7
Canton West320 Hospital Rd Ste 320, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 593-1295
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalmin?
Dr. Kalmin was on call at Northside and helped save my life 5 years ago from a gastric bleed - seen him ever since for all my GI needs. He takes his craft very seriously and the health and needs of his patients.
About Dr. Bruce Kalmin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093805509
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalmin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalmin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalmin works at
Dr. Kalmin has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalmin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalmin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalmin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.