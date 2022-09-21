Overview of Dr. Bruce Kaplan, MD

Dr. Bruce Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Eye Specialists of Illinois in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.