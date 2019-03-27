Dr. Bruce Kappel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kappel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kappel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Kappel, MD
Dr. Bruce Kappel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Kappel works at
Dr. Kappel's Office Locations
-
1
Woodbury Office40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kappel?
Excellent. Very caring staff as well
About Dr. Bruce Kappel, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336120211
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kappel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kappel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kappel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kappel works at
Dr. Kappel has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kappel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kappel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kappel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kappel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kappel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.