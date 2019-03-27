Overview of Dr. Bruce Kappel, MD

Dr. Bruce Kappel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Kappel works at Woodbury Office in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.