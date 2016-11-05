Overview of Dr. Bruce Karlin, MD

Dr. Bruce Karlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Karlin works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.