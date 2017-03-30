Overview

Dr. Bruce Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.