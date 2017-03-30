See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bruce Katz, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (76)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Juva Skin & Laser Center
    60 E 56th St Ste 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 688-5882
  2. 2
    Juva Skin and Laser Center
    4514 48th St, Woodside, NY 11377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 729-8512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Wart
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Plantar Wart
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1154404895
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Colum Presby Med Center
    Internship
    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

