Dr. Bruce Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Juva Skin & Laser Center60 E 56th St Ste 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 688-5882
Juva Skin and Laser Center4514 48th St, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 729-8512
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Katz treated my roseca with a series of lazer treatments. I saw noticeable improvement, and have a less ruddy face.
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks French.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
