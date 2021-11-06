Overview of Dr. Bruce Kava, MD

Dr. Bruce Kava, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Kava works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.