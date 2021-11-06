Dr. Bruce Kava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Kava, MD
Dr. Bruce Kava, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Kava works at
Dr. Kava's Office Locations
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
UHealth at Boca Raton3848 Fau Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 455-3627
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kava for penile cancer. Not only did he take the time to explain what I had and the d steps we had to take going forward. He is one of the few doctors that truly cares about you. I underwent 3 surgeries with him and not one time did I complain about pain and he was always available Day out night if I needed him. You will not find a more gentle doctor and thorough one. I would recommend this doctor hands down to anyone that requires his services. He will save your life, he saved mine.
About Dr. Bruce Kava, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265461826
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- New York University Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kava works at
Dr. Kava has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.