Dr. Bruce Kehr, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Kehr, MD
Dr. Bruce Kehr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Kehr works at
Dr. Kehr's Office Locations
Potomac Psychiatry5920 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 984-9791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about our experience here.The level of care is extraordinary, inspired, deeply personal, and worth every penny. Dr. Kehr's brilliance is well known, but also he is so very kind. It's an important distinction, often overlooked when choosing a medical practice. FYI, we were actually relieved to find that we could pay via credit card as with other emergency service models like poison control and urgent veterinary care. We were able to begin treatment with no 800 numbers to call.
About Dr. Bruce Kehr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1659525129
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kehr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.