Overview

Dr. Bruce Kessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kessel works at Queen Emma Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.