Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD
Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Klugherz's Office Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hes the best
About Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klugherz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klugherz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klugherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klugherz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klugherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Klugherz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klugherz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klugherz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klugherz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.