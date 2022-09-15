Overview of Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD

Dr. Bruce Klugherz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Klugherz works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.