Dr. Bruce Knecht, DMD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Knecht, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Coconut Creek, FL.
Coconut Creek Winning Smiles6532 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 902-5022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always taken on time. Dr. Has ca great sense of humor. Takes time to explain procedure to be done.
About Dr. Bruce Knecht, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1184745812
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knecht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knecht accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knecht using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knecht works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Knecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knecht.
