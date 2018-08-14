Dr. Richard Koefoot Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koefoot Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Koefoot Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Koefoot Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Lexington Regional Health Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Merrick Medical Center and Phelps Memorial Health Center.
Urological Associates of Grand Island LLC620 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 381-0473
Merrick Medical Center1715 26th St, Central City, NE 68826 Directions (308) 946-3015
Lexington Regional Health Center1201 N Erie St, Lexington, NE 68850 Directions (308) 324-5651
Phelps Memorial Health Center1215 Tibbals St, Holdrege, NE 68949 Directions (308) 995-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Regional Health Center
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Merrick Medical Center
- Phelps Memorial Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was under Dr. Koefoots care for over a year when his practice was in Tennessee. He treated me for long term prostate issues. He helped me through a tough time. That was 14 years ago. A recent physical has revealed the possibility of prostate cancer. I wish Dr. Koefoot still had a office in the Knoxville area. Starting this process all over again. Wish I had Doc. Koefoot alone for the ride. Mark in Knoxville
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003896010
- Duke University
