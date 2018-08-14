Overview of Dr. Richard Koefoot Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Koefoot Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Lexington Regional Health Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Merrick Medical Center and Phelps Memorial Health Center.



Dr. Koefoot Jr works at Urological Assocs Grand Island in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Central City, NE, Lexington, NE and Holdrege, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.