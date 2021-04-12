Overview of Dr. Bruce Koffler, MD

Dr. Bruce Koffler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Koffler works at Kentucky Center For Vision in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.