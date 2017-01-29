Dr. Kolton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Kolton, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kolton, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kolton works at
Locations
Bruce Kolton MD LLC2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 940, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 372-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Kolton last August for a red bump on my back. He removed it immediately and found it to be malignant. Now I see him every three months for a scan; protocol when skin cancer is found. In addition, I've obtained a prescription for a viral skin condition that comes and goes, for sun damage on my face and for help in growing my nails and removing fungus from my toenails. He is very receptive to all matters involving skin and extremely knowledgeable about procedures & meds.
About Dr. Bruce Kolton, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457354334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
