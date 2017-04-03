Overview

Dr. Bruce Koplan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Kent Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.