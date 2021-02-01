Dr. Bruce Kornfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kornfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kornfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO.
Locations
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - Centre Ave1006 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (844) 986-3376
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Laramie255 N 30th St, Laramie, WY 82072 Directions (844) 986-3376MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Wray1017 W 7th St, Wray, CO 80758 Directions (844) 986-3376MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment was on time. Dr. Kornfeld was courteous and helpful. He listened to my concerns and answered my questions.
About Dr. Bruce Kornfeld, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Dermatology
