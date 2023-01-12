Dr. Bruce Kovan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kovan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Kovan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Kovan works at
Locations
-
1
Asc Tcg LLC37399 Garfield Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 228-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovan?
Dr.Kovan is very thorough, and knowledgeable. Will take time to answer and explain all pertinent info. Friendly personality and will not rush you.
About Dr. Bruce Kovan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265494595
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovan works at
Dr. Kovan has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.