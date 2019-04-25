See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Bruce Krell, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Krell, DPM

Dr. Bruce Krell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Krell works at Advanced Ankle & Foot in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Ankle and Foot
    8035 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-4281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2019
    Dr. Krell and all his staff were very friendly and kind. appointment was right on schedule also.
    — Apr 25, 2019
    About Dr. Bruce Krell, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831149103
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
