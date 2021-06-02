Dr. Bruce Lachterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lachterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lachterman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Lachterman, MD
Dr. Bruce Lachterman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. Lachterman works at
Dr. Lachterman's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lachterman?
Dr. Lachterman was previously my dad's doctor while he was living. I had cardiac symptoms for more than 6 months. My previous cardiologist could not find my problem. I went to Dr. Lachterman for another opinion. He determined my issue, sent me for a PET scan and placed a stent in my widow maker the next day. I feel great. Dr. Lachterman is a very good doctor. I recommend.
About Dr. Bruce Lachterman, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1215938899
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Calif Irvine
- U Calif Irvine
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lachterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lachterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lachterman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lachterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lachterman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lachterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lachterman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lachterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lachterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lachterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.