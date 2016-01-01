Overview

Dr. Greta Richeson, DPM is a Midwife in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Richeson works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.