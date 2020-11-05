Dr. Bruce Lawrence, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lawrence, DO
Dr. Bruce Lawrence, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Greater Michigan Orthopedics861 Health Park Blvd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 953-0500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lawrence Orthopedics8020 DAVISON RD, Davison, MI 48423 Directions (810) 578-6901Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very little wait time. All staff We’re friendly. Dr. Lawrence answered my questions well. He did an amazing job on my broken elbow.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
