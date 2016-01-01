Dr. Leforce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Leforce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Leforce, MD
Dr. Bruce Leforce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leforce's Office Locations
- 1 1932 Alcoa Hwy Bldg C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Leforce, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1790767796
Education & Certifications
- INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
