Overview of Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM

Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Lehnert works at Sports Orthopedic And Rehabilitation Medicine Associates in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.