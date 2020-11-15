Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehnert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM
Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Lehnert works at
Dr. Lehnert's Office Locations
-
1
SOAR Redwood City500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 851-4900
-
2
SF Office1375 Sutter St Ste 105, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (650) 851-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehnert?
Dr.Lehnert performed surgery on my torn Achilles, described as tendon transfer using tendon from big toe to replace the Achilles that was beyond repair. Recovery was not easy but sure was successful. Four ? Years later I couldn't be more satisfied and at 80 years still playing golf. Thanks doctor.
About Dr. Bruce Lehnert, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1942269642
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah University Medical Center
- Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehnert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehnert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehnert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehnert works at
Dr. Lehnert has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehnert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lehnert speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehnert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehnert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehnert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehnert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.