Overview of Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM

Dr. Bruce Lerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Good Samaritan Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lerman works at Bruce Lerman Dpm Inc in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.