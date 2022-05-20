Overview

Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Lessin works at Bruce E Lessin M D P C. in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.