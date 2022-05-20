See All Nephrologists in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Lessin works at Bruce E Lessin M D P C. in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bruce E Lessin M D P C.
    Bruce E Lessin M D P C.
    1313 Dolley Madison Blvd Ste 207, Mc Lean, VA 22101
(703) 821-1677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypertension

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 20, 2022
    Excellent I am a patient for over 30 years and while you may be kept waiting for a while the wait is worth it very in-depth examination al questions and issues explored and answered.
    About Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003973165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown U-Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Lessin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lessin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lessin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lessin works at Bruce E Lessin M D P C. in Mc Lean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lessin’s profile.

    Dr. Lessin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lessin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

