Overview of Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM

Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL.



Dr. Levine works at Foot & Ankle Specialists in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.