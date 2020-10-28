See All Podiatrists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Clearwater, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM

Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. 

Dr. Levine works at Foot & Ankle Specialists in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Levine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Countryside Foot and Ankle
    2521 Countryside Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 797-5008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Heel Spur
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063478196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Foot & Ankle Specialists in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

