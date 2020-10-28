Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM
Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Countryside Foot and Ankle2521 Countryside Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 797-5008
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr levine is my favorite doctor of all time. ithink he may have had experience in gift wrapping because when they package up my foot it is done perfectly so you leave with no pain. i had dr levine take a callus off my foot and he spent an extra few minutes to make sure it is done right as opposed to a foot doctor in orlando, curtis wagner that spent 2 seconds to remove my callus and causing me to get a foot ulcer.dr levine spends a lot of money on the bandages and curtis wagner in orlando just rushes customers in and out.
About Dr. Bruce Levine, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063478196
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
